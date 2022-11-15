Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SE, JD, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 1.5% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently climbing 2.5%.

Sea (SE) was surging past 20% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.66 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.84 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.44.

JD.com's (JD) fintech subsidiary aims to get regulatory approval in China for its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong by the end of the year, Reuters reported, citing sources. JD.com was recently up more than 8%.

Walmart (WMT) was nearly 6% higher after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per diluted share, up from $1.45 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.32.

