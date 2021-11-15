Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2021: OTLY,BTB,CSPR

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) fell 0.4%.

In company news, Oatly Group (OTLY) shares slumped almost 23% after the oatmilk producer reported a 49% increase in Q3 sales to $171.1 million, lagging analysts' consensus estimate of $186 million in sales in a Capital IQ poll. Oatly also lowered its FY21 revenue projection to at least $635 million, from more than $690 million previously, versus the $694 million Street view.

Bit Brother (BTB) dropped more than 26%, giving back a nearly 13% spike soon after Monday's opening bell after the tea retailer and restaurant chain reported improved FY21 financial results. Net loss for the 12 months ended June 30 narrowed to about $436,000 from a loss of $1.59 million a nyear earlier while revenue rose to $5.71 million from nearly $866,000 during FY20. Analyst estimates were not available.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) raced 87% higher after the mattress retailer agreed to a $286 million going-private transaction led by Durational Capital Management offering $6.90 in cash per Casper share, representing a 94% premium to Friday's close.

