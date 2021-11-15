Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2021: DLTR,OTLY,BTB,CSPR

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) slipped 0.2%.

In company news, Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares climbed more than 14% after activist investors Mantle Ridge disclosed a 5.7% equity stake in the discount retailer late Friday along with plans to push for changes, prompting an upgrade of the stock to buy from hold Monday by R5 Capital, while at least five other analysts raised their share price targets.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) raced 88% higher after the mattress retailer agreed to a $286 million going-private transaction led by Durational Capital Management offering $6.90 in cash per Casper share, representing a 94% premium to Friday's close.

To the downside, Oatly Group (OTLY) shares lost more than 21% after the oatmilk producer reported a 49% increase in Q3 sales to $171.1 million, lagging analysts' consensus estimate of $186 million in sales in a Capital IQ poll. Oatly also lowered its FY21 revenue projection to at least $635 million, from more than $690 million previously, versus the $694 million Street view.

Bit Brother (BTB) dropped almost 27%, giving back a nearly 13% spike soon after Monday's opening bell after the tea retailer and restaurant chain reported improved FY21 financial results. Net loss for the 12 months ended June 30 narrowed to about $436,000 from a loss of $1.59 million a year earlier while revenue rose to $5.71 million from nearly $866,000 during FY20. Analyst estimates were not available.

