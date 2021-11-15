Markets
CSPR

Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2021: CSPR, DDL, OTLY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.09%.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) was surging past 90% amid a definitive deal to be acquired by Durational Capital Management for $6.90 in cash per common share, representing a 94% premium to the stock's Friday close.

Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) was more than 5% higher after it posted a Q3 adjusted loss of 6.08 renminbi ($0.94) per share, compared with an adjusted loss of 14.11 renminbi per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of 6.22 renminbi per share.

Oatly Group (OTLY) was shedding more than 16% in value after booking a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, wider compared with $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for a loss of $0.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSPR DDL OTLY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular