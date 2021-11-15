Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2021: CSPR, DDL, OTLY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.09%.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) was surging past 90% amid a definitive deal to be acquired by Durational Capital Management for $6.90 in cash per common share, representing a 94% premium to the stock's Friday close.

Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) was more than 5% higher after it posted a Q3 adjusted loss of 6.08 renminbi ($0.94) per share, compared with an adjusted loss of 14.11 renminbi per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of 6.22 renminbi per share.

Oatly Group (OTLY) was shedding more than 16% in value after booking a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, wider compared with $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for a loss of $0.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.