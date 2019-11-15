Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2019: RH,FTCH,W,BRK.A,BRK.B

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.31%

MCD -0.16%

DIS -1.47%

CVS +0.60%

KO -0.18%

Consumer stocks were mixed on Friday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 this afternoon falling nearly 0.2% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising over 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) RH (RH) climbed 8% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) acquired a new 5.4% stake in the home-furnishings retailer, buying more than 1.2 million RH shares between July 1 to Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) rose 29% on Friday after the luxury fashion e-commerce platform reported a 90% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $255.5 million and beating the $248.3 million Capital IQ consensus. Excluding one-time items, the company also recorded an $0.18 per share net loss during the three months ended Sept. 30, also beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share.

(-) Wayfair (W) declined nearly 1% after new regulatory filings showed CEO Niraj Shah and company co-founder Steven Conine earlier this week exercised options to each convert 210,000 of their Class B shares into an equal number of Class A common shares and donating those shares to their respective family charitable trusts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.