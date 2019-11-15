Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2019: JCP,RH,FTCH,W,BRK.A,BRK.B

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were ending little changed Friday afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) JC Penney (JCP) was ahead over 8% in late Friday trade after the department-store retailer raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for its Q3 ended Nov. 2. Excluding one-time items, the company recorded a $0.30 per share net loss compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.52 per share and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.52 per share non-GAAP loss.

In other sector news:

(+) Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) rose 29% on Friday after the luxury fashion e-commerce platform reported a 90% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $255.5 million and beating the $248.3 million Capital IQ consensus. Excluding one-time items, the company also recorded an $0.18 per share net loss during the three months ended Sept. 30, also beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share.

(+) RH (RH) climbed 7.5% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) acquired a new 5.4% stake in the home-furnishings retailer, buying more than 1.2 million RH shares between July 1 to Sept. 30.

(+) Wayfair (W) gained fractionally after new regulatory filings showed CEO Niraj Shah and company co-founder Steven Conine earlier this week exercised options to each convert 210,000 of their Class B shares into an equal number of Class A common shares and donating those shares to their respective family charitable trusts.

