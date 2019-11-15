Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2019: FTCH, JD, JCP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.39%

MCD: +0.30%

DIS: +0.10%

CVS: +0.75%

KO: +0.13%

Top consumer stocks were higher during pre-market trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Farfetch (FTCH), which rose more than 26% after reporting Q3 adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. This figure beat Street forecast of a loss of $0.20 per share.

(+) J. C. Penney Company (JCP), which gained more than 10% after posting a fiscal adjusted loss of $0.30 per share, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.52 per share and above the Capital IQ estimate of a loss of $0.54 per share.

(+) JD.com (JD), which was up by over 4%. The company reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of RMB2.08 ($0.29) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.80 per ADS a year ago and beating the average estimate from Capital IQ of RMB1.19.

