Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2023: SE, HD, SKIN, XLP, XLY

November 14, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 2.4% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4%.

Sea (SE) reported a Q3 loss of $0.26 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected breakeven earnings per share. Sea was shedding more than 8% in value in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The Home Depot (HD) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.81 per diluted share, down from $4.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.76. Home Depot was up over 3% pre-bell Tuesday.

The Beauty Health Co. (SKIN) was retreating more than 56% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.56 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.04.

