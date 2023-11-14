Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2023: HD, ONON, EXPR

Consumer stocks gained Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 3.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Nov. 11 rose 3% from a year earlier after a 3.1% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Home Depot (HD) shares jumped 6.3%. The retailer reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.81 per diluted share, down from $4.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.76.

On Holding (ONON) raised its full-year revenue target after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 sales fueled by a pull-forward of wholesale orders and growth in the direct-to-consumer channel. Its shares still fell 3.5%.

Express (EXPR) shares fell 3% after the company said Monday that Chief Financial Officer Jason Judd is resigning to pursue another opportunity.

