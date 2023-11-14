News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2023: HD, ONON, EXPR

November 14, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks gained Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 3.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Nov. 11 rose 3% from a year earlier after a 3.1% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Home Depot (HD) shares jumped 6.3%. The retailer reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.81 per diluted share, down from $4.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.76.

On Holding (ONON) raised its full-year revenue target after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 sales fueled by a pull-forward of wholesale orders and growth in the direct-to-consumer channel. Its shares still fell 3.5%.

Express (EXPR) shares fell 3% after the company said Monday that Chief Financial Officer Jason Judd is resigning to pursue another opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

