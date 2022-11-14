Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: MNSO,RRR,BBBY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 0.2%.

In company news, MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) rose over 25% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of 1.36 renminbi ($0.19) per American depositary share for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its 0.60 renminbi per ADS profit during the same quarter last year and beating the three-analyst mean expecting the Chinese e-commerce company to earn 0.88 renminbi per ADS, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year to 2.77 billion renminbi ($389.7 million), also topping the 2.70 billion renminbi Street view.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) climbed 4.9% after the casino company Monday declared a special dividend of $1 per class A share, with investors in its Station Holdco subsidiary sharing around $108.1 million in dividend proceeds.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) declined 7.5% after the retailer announced plans for a privately negotiated exchange of three series of its senior notes maturing in 2024, 2034 and 2044 with a combined value of $123 million for 11.7 million of its common shares.

