Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: MNSO, OTLY, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.51% lower recently.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) shares were rallying past 11% after it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 1.36 renminbi ($0.19) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.60 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 0.88 renminbi.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) shares were shedding more than 10% after it reported a Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.07 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11 per share.

Tyson Foods (TSN) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.72. Tyson Foods shares were marginally advancing recently.

