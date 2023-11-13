Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TSN, RLX, HVT, XLP, XLY

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% lower recently.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was slipping past 2% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $1.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

RLX Technology (RLX) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 0.15 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted American depositary share, down from 0.25 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. RLX was up nearly 13% pre-bell.

Haverty Furniture (HVT) was almost 1% higher after saying it will pay a special dividend of $1 a share on its common stock and $0.95 per share on its class A common share.

