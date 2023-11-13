News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2023: TSN, DIS, HVT

November 13, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Consumer stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding 0.4%.

In company news, Tyson Foods (TSN) on Monday reported lower fiscal Q4 results, impacted by price declines for pork and chicken, while the meat producer offered a downbeat sales outlook for its current fiscal year. Its shares were dropping 3.8%.

Walt Disney's (DIS) "The Marvels" took in an estimated $47 million at the box office domestically this past weekend, making it the worst opening for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Disney shares were rising 1.5%.

Haverty Furniture (HVT) rose 2.4% after saying it will pay a special dividend of $1 a share on its common stock and $0.95 per share on its class A common share.

