MCOM

Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2023: MCOM, DIS, HVT, TSN

November 13, 2023 — 03:44 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Micromobility.com (MCOM) shares tumbled 18%. The company said Monday that shareholders approved a 1-for-150 reverse split effective Dec. 4.

Tyson Foods (TSN) on Monday reported lower fiscal Q4 results as pork and chicken prices dropped, while the meat producer offered a downbeat sales outlook for the current fiscal year. Its shares dropped 2.8%.

Haverty Furniture (HVT) rose 3.2% after the company said it will pay a special dividend of $1 a share on its common stock and $0.95 per share on its class A common share.

Walt Disney's (DIS) "The Marvels" took in an estimated $47 million at the weekend box office, the lowest opening for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Disney shares rose 1.6%.

