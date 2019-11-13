Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2019: SPB,ENR,VIPS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.73%

MCD +0.43%

DIS +3.10%

CVS +1.04%

KO +1.15%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.7%% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Spectrum Brands (SPB) rose more than 14% on Wednesday after the household products company reported above-consensus financial results for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30. It also authorized a new $250 million stock buyback program, which includes the accelerated repurchase of $125 million of its common shares beginning next week.

In other sector news:

(+) Energizer Holdings (ENR) climbed almost 13% after the battery manufacturer said it earned $0.93 per share during its just-concluded Q4, excluding one-time items, improving on an $0.83 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 57.3% over year-ago levels to $719 million, also exceeding the $712.8 million analyst mean.

(-) Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) fell over 5% after the Chinese e-commerce platform company projected Q4 revenue narrowly lagging Wall Street expectations. It sees revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31 in a range of RMB26.1 billion to RMB27.4 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus modeling RMB27.6 billion in Q4 revenue.

