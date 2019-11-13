Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2019: MTOR, SPB, GOOS, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.18%

MCD: +0.02%

DIS: +0.06%

CVS: -0.58%

KO: +0.04%

Top consumer stocks were mostly rallying pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Meritor (MTOR), which was 8% lower amid mixed fiscal Q4 results. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.83, up from $0.82 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $0.68 from analysts polled by Capital IQ, and $1.03 billion in sales, down from $1.08 billion in the prior year and below Street forecast of $1.06 billion.

(+) Spectrum Brands (SPB) was gaining more than 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, up from $1.02 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.12 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was up more than 6% after the clothing company posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of CAD0.57 ($0.43) that climbed from CAD0.46 a year ago and exceeded the CAD0.43 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

