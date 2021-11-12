Consumer Sector Update for 11/12/2021: XPOF,SNDL,CPNG

Markets
Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Xponential Fitness (XPOF) gained over 22% after the boutique exercise chain reported a 59.8% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, to $40.9 million and topping analyst estimates. It also raised its FY21 revenue forecast above the consensus view, to between $147 million and $148.5 million compared with its prior forecast looking for $135.5 million to $137 million in revenue this year.

Sundial Growers (SNDL) gained more than 16% after the Canadian recreational cannabis company authorized an up to CA$100 million stock buyback program, effective Nov. 19, with plans to repurchase up to 102.8 million shares over the next 12 months.

Coupang (CPNG) slid 7.6% after the South Korean ecommerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.19 per share, improving on a $5.91 loss per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the six analyst consensus on Visible Alpha expecting a $0.14 loss. Net revenue increased 48% year over year to $4.64 billion, also lagging the Visible Alpha consensus of $4.91 million.

