Consumer Sector Update for 11/12/2021: KRUS,XPOF,SNDL,CPNG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Friday served up a new, all-time high, climbing 30% to $70.81 a share, after the Japanese restaurant chain reported non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share compared with an $0.84 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share loss for the three months ended August 31. Total sales increased 407% year-over-year, rising to $27.9 million from $5.5 million during the year-ago quarter and also beating the five-analyst mean looking for $25.1 million in Q4 sales.

Sundial Growers (SNDL) gained over 29% after the Canadian recreational cannabis company authorized an up to CA$100 million stock buyback program, effective Nov. 19, with plans to repurchase up to 102.8 million shares over the next 12 months.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) rose more than 20% after the boutique exercise chain reported a 59.8% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, to $40.9 million and topping analyst estimates. It also raised its FY21 revenue forecast above the consensus view, to between $147 million and $148.5 million compared with its prior forecast looking for $135.5 million to $137 million in revenue this year.

Among decliners, Coupang (CPNG) slid 9% after the South Korean ecommerce company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.19 per share, improving on a $5.91 loss per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the six analyst consensus on Visible Alpha expecting a $0.14 loss. Net revenue increased 48% year over year to $4.64 billion, also lagging the Visible Alpha consensus of $4.91 million.

