Consumer Sector Update for 11/12/2021: FTCH, CPNG, NTCO, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.05% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.15%.

Farfetch (FTCH) was climbing past 16% after confirming it is in discussions with Richemont over the potential expansion of their existing retail partnership.

Coupang (CPNG) was down more than 3% even as it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the $5.91 loss per share a year earlier.

Natura & Co. (NTCO) was shedding over 12% in value after it reported Q3 earnings attributable to shareholders of 272.9 million Brazilian reais ($50.5 million), down from 381.7 million reais a year earlier.

