Consumer Sector Update for 11/12/2019: SE,BREW,AAP

Consumer stocks were straddling their Tuesday starting marks, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 recently falling less than 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 0.1% gain this afternoon.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Sea Ltd (SE) rose more than 18% after the Singapore-based digital entertainment company said its Q3 revenue more than tripled compared with year-ago levels, exceeding analyst estimates, and also increased its FY19 revenue outlook. Revenue grew 214% over the same quarter last year to $763.3 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $700.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) climbed as much as 123% on Tuesday, topping out at $16.26 a share, after Anheuser-Busch (BUD) late Monday announced plans to buy the 68.8% of the specialty beer producer it doesn't already own at $16.50 per share, representing a 126% premium to Monday's closing price. The $220 million deal is expected to close in 2020.

(-) Advance Auto Parts (AAP) slid over 8% after the retailer Tuesday lowered the top end of its forecast for 2019 comparable-store sales, now projecting sales growth at its stores open more than 12 months in a range of 1.0% to 1.5%, down from its prior guidance expecting an increase of between 1% to 2%. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for a 1.46% rise in same-store sales this year.

