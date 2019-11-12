Consumer Sector Update for 11/12/2019: BREW, BUD, DHI, AAP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.38%

MCD: +0.19%

DIS: +0.88%

CVS: +0.10%

KO: +0.25%

Leading consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Craft Brew Alliance (BREW), which was surging by more than 122% after Anheuser-Busch (BUD) said it will buy the remaining shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not already own for $16.50 per share.

(+) DR Horton (DHI) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.35 per share, up from $1.22 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.25 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was declining by more than 6% as it booked a Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.10, rising from $1.89 year ago and beating the $2.05 consensus forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Advance Auto Parts also maintained its 2019 net sales outlook at $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion but lowered its comparable net sales guidance to between 1% and 1.5% from the previous estimate of 1% to 2%.

