Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNAL,MCW,LZ

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%.

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary 54.7 reading, falling more than market expectations looking for a 0.4-point dip.

In company news, Snail (SNAL) climbed nearly 43% after the digital entertainment company overnight said it has authorized a $5 million stock buyback program taking effect with its initial share repurchases and not having a fixed expiration date.

Mister Car Wash (MCW) rose over 17% after the automated car wash chain overnight reported Q3 results exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance beating Wall Street prognostications. The company posted a Q3 profit of $0.09 per share on $217.6 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $0.08 per share and $215.5 million, respectively.

LegalZoom (LZ) climbed 9.4% after late Thursday Q3 reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.05 per share, improving on a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year and matching the Capital IQ consensus call for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $154.4 million, also exceeding the $150 million in Q3 revenue.

