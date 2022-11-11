Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: DDL, FLO, MAR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) was over 3% higher after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP loss of 0.89 Chinese renminbi ($0.12) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 6.08 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Flowers Foods (FLO) was 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.30 per diluted share, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.29.

Marriott International (MAR) was climbing past 1% after saying its board increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 33% to $0.40 per share, payable Dec. 30 to shareholders of record on Nov. 23.

