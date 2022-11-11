Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: APRN,SNAL,MCW,LZ

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%.

Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November to a preliminary 54.7 reading, falling more than market expectations looking for a 0.4-point dip.

In company news, Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) dropped over 33%, staying within a few pennies of its all-time low of $1.135 per share earlier Friday, after the meal ingredients-delivery company overnight disclosed plans to sell up to $30 million of its common stock through a new equity distribution agreement. According to the preliminary prospectus for the deal, Blue Apron had around $31 million in cash and equivalents on hand at the end of September and it said proceeds from the deal - together with other funds it is owed - should keep it above the minimum liquidity thresholds of its existing senior debt through mid-February.

Snail (SNAL) climbed 32% after the digital entertainment company overnight said it has authorized a $5 million stock buyback program taking effect with its initial share repurchases and not having a fixed expiration date.

Mister Car Wash (MCW) rose over 15% after the automated car wash chain overnight reported Q3 results exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and raised its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance beyond Wall Street prognostications. The company posted a Q3 profit of $0.09 per share on $217.6 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.08 per share and $215.5 million, respectively.

LegalZoom (LZ) climbed more than 10% after reporting late Thursday a non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.05 per share, improving on a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year and matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $154.4 million.

