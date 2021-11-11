Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2021: DIS, TSLA, RIDE, FOSL, BYND

Consumer stocks were cautiously higher ahead of Thursday's starting bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rose 0.9%.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares tumbled more than 5% after the entertainment conglomerate swung to profit and higher revenue in fiscal Q4 but missed analysts' views.

Tesla (TSLA) rose past 3% on news that CEO Elon Musk sold around $5 billion worth of shares in the electric car maker in response to a Twitter poll.

In other company news, Fossil Group (FOSL) surged 32% in premarket session. The fashion retailer reported higher profit and sales in Q3 and raised its sales growth outlook for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) rallied 15% after the automaker agreed to sell its production complex in Ohio to Hon Hai Technology Group for $230 million and struck a collaborative deal with the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for development of its Endurance pickup truck.

Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped past 18% after the alternative meat producer reported a wider Q3 loss and guided full-year revenue below Street estimates.

