Markets
BYND

Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2021: BYND,DDS,FOSL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped almost 14% after the plant-based meat substitute company reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.87 per share compared with its $0.28 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.39 per share adjusted loss. It also is expecting Q4 sales in a range of $85 million to $110 million, lagging the $127.7 million analyst mean.

Dillard's (DDS) climbed 8.6% after the retailer reported fiscal Q3 net income of $9.81 per share, up from $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the two-analyst mean expecting a $7.32 per share profit. Net sales for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 30 increased 45.1% year-over-year to $1.48 billion, also exceeding the $1.45 billion Street view.

Fossil Group (FOSL) was more than 23% higher after the fashion accessories company overnight reported Q3 net income of $0.60 per share, nearly double its $0.31 per share profit during the year-ago period, while sales increased 12.9% during the three months ended Oct. 2 to $491.8 million. The company raised its Q4 sale forecast, now expecting 18% to 25% growth over the same quarter last year compared with its prior guidance looking for a 14% to 17% increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND DDS FOSL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular