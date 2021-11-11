Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2021: BMBL,BYND,DDS,FOSL

Consumer stocks trimmed a portion of their midday slide, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% late in Thursday trading while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was falling 0.1%.

In company news, Bumble (BMBL) dropped more than 20% after the dating apps company saw its Q3 net loss widen from year-ago levels, reporting a $0.06 per share loss compared with a $0.01 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped nearly 14% after the plant-based meat substitute company reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.87 per share compared with its $0.28 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.39 per share adjusted loss. It also is expecting Q4 sales in a range of $85 million to $110 million, lagging the $127.7 million analyst mean.

To the upside, Dillard's (DDS) climbed 9.6% after the retailer reported fiscal Q3 net income of $9.81 per share, up from $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the two-analyst mean expecting a $7.32 per share profit. Net sales for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 30 increased 45.1% year-over-year to $1.48 billion, also exceeding the $1.45 billion Street view.

Fossil Group (FOSL) was more than 22% higher after the fashion accessories company overnight reported Q3 net income of $0.60 per share, nearly double its $0.31 per share profit during the year-ago period, while sales increased 12.9% during the three months ended Oct. 2 to $491.8 million. The company raised its Q4 sale forecast, now expecting 18% to 25% growth over the same quarter last year compared with its prior guidance looking for a 14% to 17% increase.

