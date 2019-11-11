Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2019: QRTEA, VIAB, CBS, BABA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.33%

MCD: -0.21%

DIS: -0.30%

CVS: -0.19%

KO: +0.02%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly declining in pre-bell trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Qurate Retail (QRTEA), which was 15% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, compared with $0.37 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Viacom (VIAB) and CBS Corp. (CBS) said they will restructure, as well as reshuffle management in the creative operations, ahead of the December closing of their merger, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Viacom was recently trading higher.

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was down 1% after it reported $12.0 billion in gross merchandise volume settled through Alipay during the first hour of its annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

