Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2019: HZO,BABA,QRTEA,SGMS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.58%

MCD -0.53%

DIS -0.98%

CVS -1.06%

KO -0.65%

Consumer stocks pared a small portion of their prior declines in late Monday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping more than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MarineMax (HZO) was edging higher after the recreational boat and yacht retailer announced a 10% increase in the borrowing capacity of its term loan facility to $440 million. The expanded facility expires in October 2022 and includes two, one-year renewal options, subject to lender approval. The facility also was structured in a way that other lenders could be added by MarineMax to buy inventory not financed through the current loan package, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Qurate Retail (QRTEA) climbed more than 10% after the specialty seller Monday reported an increase in its non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.42 per share compared with its $0.37 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.33.

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was fractionally lower this afternoon. The Chinese e-commerce giant said it generated $38.4 in gross merchandise volume during its yearly 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, representing a 26% increase over year-ago levels. Nearly 300 brands surpassed RMB100 million in sales, with 15 of those brands reaching the RMB1 billion mark.

(-) Scientific Games (SGMS) fell almost 6% after Susquehanna downgraded the casino equipment company to neutral from positive but raised its price target by $7 to $32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.