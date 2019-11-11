Markets
HZO

Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2019: HZO,BABA,QRTEA,SGMS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.58%

MCD -0.53%

DIS -0.98%

CVS -1.06%

KO -0.65%

Consumer stocks pared a small portion of their prior declines in late Monday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping more than 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MarineMax (HZO) was edging higher after the recreational boat and yacht retailer announced a 10% increase in the borrowing capacity of its term loan facility to $440 million. The expanded facility expires in October 2022 and includes two, one-year renewal options, subject to lender approval. The facility also was structured in a way that other lenders could be added by MarineMax to buy inventory not financed through the current loan package, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Qurate Retail (QRTEA) climbed more than 10% after the specialty seller Monday reported an increase in its non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.42 per share compared with its $0.37 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.33.

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was fractionally lower this afternoon. The Chinese e-commerce giant said it generated $38.4 in gross merchandise volume during its yearly 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, representing a 26% increase over year-ago levels. Nearly 300 brands surpassed RMB100 million in sales, with 15 of those brands reaching the RMB1 billion mark.

(-) Scientific Games (SGMS) fell almost 6% after Susquehanna downgraded the casino equipment company to neutral from positive but raised its price target by $7 to $32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HZO BABA QRTEA SGMS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular