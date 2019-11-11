Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2019: BABA,QRTEA,SGMS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.41%

MCD -0.50%

DIS -1.08%

CVS -0.79%

KO -0.65%

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Monday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was nearly 1% lower this afternoon. The Chinese e-commerce giant said it settled $12.0 billion in gross merchandise volume through its Alipay platform during the first hour of its yearly 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Alipay reached the $1 billion mark withing the first 1:08 of the sale, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Qurate Retail (QRTEA) climbed more than 8% after the specialty seller Monday reported an increase in its non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.42 per share compared with its $0.37 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.33.

(-) Scientific Games (SGMS) fell more than 8% after Susquehanna downgraded the casino equipment company to neutral from positive but raised its price target by $7 to $32.

