SHCO

Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2023: SHCO, FLO, TUP

November 10, 2023 — 01:48 pm EST

Consumer stocks were gaining Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.3%.

In corporate news, Soho House (SHCO) shares tumbled 20%. The company reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.22 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09.

Flowers Foods (FLO) shares slumped almost 8%, a day after the company lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was down 2.4% after the company said that it won't be able to file its report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30 by the due date.

