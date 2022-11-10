Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2022: YETI, CPNG, PFSW

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sprinting to a 6.5% advance.

In company news, YETI Holdings (YETI) rose nearly 30% after the outdoor apparel and equipment company beat analyst estimates with its Q3 results, earning $0.63 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $433.6 million in sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.59 per share and $414.1 million, respectively.

Coupang (CPNG) climbed 20% after the South Korean ecommerce company reported a surprise Q3 profit as revenue also grew 27% year-over-year. The company earned $0.05 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.19 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean expecting a net loss of $0.02 per share.

PFSweb (PFSW) gained 9.8% after the ecommerce platform company overnight declared a special dividend of $4.50 per share, returning roughly $111 million from its LiveArea divestiture to shareholders. The company also said it was continuing a strategic review but said it would have no other comment unless there was a material development.

