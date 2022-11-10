Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2022: YETI, BGS, TPR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up over 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing past 4%.

YETI Holdings (YETI) was rallying by more than 15% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, down from $0.65 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

B&G Foods (BGS) declined more than 7% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.31, down from $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Tapestry (TPR) reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, down from $0.80 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76. Shares of the company were up more than 1% recently.

