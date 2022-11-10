Markets
YETI

Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2022: YETI, BGS, TPR, XLP, XLY

November 10, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up over 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing past 4%.

YETI Holdings (YETI) was rallying by more than 15% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, down from $0.65 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

B&G Foods (BGS) declined more than 7% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.31, down from $0.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Tapestry (TPR) reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, down from $0.80 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76. Shares of the company were up more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YETI
BGS
TPR
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.