Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2022: MGNI,YETI,CPNG,PFSW

November 10, 2022 — 03:49 pm EST

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sprinting to a 7.0% advance.

In company news, Magnite (MGNI) jumped out to a nearly 66% advance after the sell-side advertising platform company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 12% over year-ago levels, rising to $127.7 million and also beating the $124.1 million analyst mean.

YETI Holdings (YETI) rose nearly 32% after the outdoor apparel and equipment company beat analyst estimates with its Q3 results, earning $0.63 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $433.6 million in sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.59 per share and $414.1 million, respectively.

Coupang (CPNG) climbed 22.5% after the South Korean ecommerce company reported a surprise Q3 profit as revenue also grew 27% year-over-year. The company earned $0.05 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.19 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean expecting a net loss of $0.02 per share.

PFSweb (PFSW) gained 9.9% after the ecommerce platform company overnight declared a special dividend of $4.50 per share, returning roughly $111 million from its LiveArea divestiture to shareholders. The company also said it was continuing a strategic review but said it would have no other comment unless there was a material development.

