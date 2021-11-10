Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2021: SWIM,DASH,PRPL,POSH

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was dropping 0.7%.

In company news, Latham Group (SWIM) rose 21% after the below-ground swimming pools seller reported a Q3 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing an $0.18 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the two-analyst consensus call expecting an $0.18 per share loss for the three months ended Oct. 2. Net sales increased 27.1% year-over-year to $162 million, also exceeding the $160 million Street view.

DoorDash (DASH) climbed over 12% after the home deliveries and logistics company announced its $8.12 billion, all-stock purchase of Finnish rival Enterprises and also reported a 45.6% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $1.28 billion, topping analyst projections looking for $1.18 billion in revenue for the September quarter.

To the downside, Purple Innovation (PRPL) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking almost 29% to an 18-month low of $13.70 a share, after surprising Wall Street with a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, reversing its $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and missing analyst estimates expecting the mattress company to earn $0.15 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 8.7% year-over-year during the September quarter to $170.8 million, also lagging the $198.3 million consensus call.

Poshmark (POSH) dropped as much as 34% on Wednesday to touch a record low of $16.08 a share after the fashion e-commerce company swung to a Q3 net loss of $0.09 per share compared with a $0.44 per share profit during the September quarter in 2020, while net sales rose 16% over year-ago levels to $79.7 million but still trailed the Capital IQ consensus looking for $82.8 million. It also is projecting Q4 sales below Street views.

