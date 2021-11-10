Consumer Sector Update for 11/10/2021: PFGC, DNUT, GLBE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.62%.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was gaining 5% in value as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for adjusted EPS of $0.42.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share, down from $0.08 per share a year ago. The result was in line with the average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ. Krispy Kreme was up more than 5% in recent trading.

Global-e Online (GLBE) was slipping past 7% after it reported a Q3 loss of $0.19 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.22.

