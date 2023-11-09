Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2023: WOW

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2%.

In company news, WideOpenWest (WOW) swung to a diluted net loss in Q3 and almost flat sales year over year. Its shares tumbled 59%.

Krispy Kreme's (DNUT) fiscal Q3 results fell short of Wall Street's expectations, while the donut retail chain maintained its full-year outlook. Separately, the company is in "advanced" discussions with McDonald's (MCD) about expanding their partnership, the head of the doughnut shop operator said Thursday. Krispy Kreme shares fell 6%.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported late Wednesday higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings, but its revenue fell short of market estimates. Its shares still jumped past 6%.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) gained more than 4% after it said it plans to restructure its global workforce and implement other initiatives to save $215 million a year.

