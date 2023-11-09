Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2023: DIS, DNUT, WWW

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.4%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) reported late Wednesday higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings, but its revenue fell short of market estimates. Its shares still jumped past 7%.

Krispy Kreme's (DNUT) fiscal Q3 results fell short of Wall Street's expectations, while the donut retail chain maintained its full-year outlook. Its shares slumped 7%.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) gained past 4% after it said it plans to restructure its global workforce and implement other initiatives to save $215 million a year.

