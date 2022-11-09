Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2022: WWW, SEAS, PFGC, XLP, XLY

November 09, 2022 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.37%.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) was slipping past 13% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from adjusted earnings of $0.56 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) reported Q3 earnings of $1.99 per diluted share, up from $1.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment was more than 8% lower recently.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) gained more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80.

