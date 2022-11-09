Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2022: UPST, CRBG, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Markets
November 09, 2022

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.49%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 1.53% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was shedding over 19% in value after saying it swung to a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.24 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.08.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $3.63 per share, up from $2.20 a year earlier. Three out of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was 5% lower after it reported a Q3 net profit of $1.40 per diluted share, down from $2.21 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.99.

