Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2022: LCID, AMRS, DIS, NWS, NWSA

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.9%, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 2.9%.

In company news, Lucid Group (LCID) declined over 17% after the electric vehicle manufacturer plans an at-the-market offering for up to $600 million shares. It also said Ayar Third Investment, the company's majority shareholder, will buy up to $915 million of its shares through one or more private placements of stock.

News Corp (NWS, NWSA) dropped 5.7% after the publisher reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.12 per share, nearly halving its $0.23 per-share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and missing the Street's expected $0.13. Revenue declined 1% during the three months ended Sept. 30 to $2.48 billion, also lagging the $2.49 billion consensus.

Walt Disney (DIS) slid more than 13% after the entertainment conglomerate reported a 9% increase in Q4 revenue over prior-year levels, rising to $20.15 billion but still lagged the $21.43 billion consensus on Capital IQ. Revenue for Disney's media and entertainment distribution unit -- home to its direct-to-consumer business -- declined 3% year-over-year to $12.73 billion, while parks, experiences and products sales surged 36% to $7.43 billion.

Amyris (AMRS) tumbled over 41% after the health and beauty products company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.50 per share, wider than the per-share loss of $0.27 last year, and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.21 per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue rose 49% year-over-year to $71.1 million but also trailed the $91.2 million view from the Street.

