Markets
LCID

Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2022: LCID, AMRS, DIS, NWS, NWSA

November 09, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.9%, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 2.9%.

In company news, Lucid Group (LCID) declined over 17% after the electric vehicle manufacturer plans an at-the-market offering for up to $600 million shares. It also said Ayar Third Investment, the company's majority shareholder, will buy up to $915 million of its shares through one or more private placements of stock.

News Corp (NWS, NWSA) dropped 5.7% after the publisher reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.12 per share, nearly halving its $0.23 per-share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and missing the Street's expected $0.13. Revenue declined 1% during the three months ended Sept. 30 to $2.48 billion, also lagging the $2.49 billion consensus.

Walt Disney (DIS) slid more than 13% after the entertainment conglomerate reported a 9% increase in Q4 revenue over prior-year levels, rising to $20.15 billion but still lagged the $21.43 billion consensus on Capital IQ. Revenue for Disney's media and entertainment distribution unit -- home to its direct-to-consumer business -- declined 3% year-over-year to $12.73 billion, while parks, experiences and products sales surged 36% to $7.43 billion.

Amyris (AMRS) tumbled over 41% after the health and beauty products company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.50 per share, wider than the per-share loss of $0.27 last year, and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.21 per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue rose 49% year-over-year to $71.1 million but also trailed the $91.2 million view from the Street.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID
AMRS
DIS
NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.