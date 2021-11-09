Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2021: HTZ,FRPT,EVGO,UBER,DVD

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on for a 0.2% advance while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.9% in late trade.

In company news, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) was more than 11% lower late in its return to the Nasdaq Global Select Market after the rental car company priced an upsized $1.29 billion public offering of 44.52 million common shares previously held by CK Amarillo, HG Vora and other institutional investors at $29 apiece, the top of its expected $24 to $29 range. Shares opened early Tuesday afternoon at $26.25 apiece, or 9.5% under the IPO price, and sank as much as 12% to an intra-day low of $25.50 a share over the next two hours.

Freshpet (FRPT) declined over 17% after the dog, and cat food company reported a surprise Q3 loss and sales missing the Capital IQ consensus and also cutting its FY21 sales outlook below Street views.

Among gainers, EVgo (EVGO) climbed 8.2% after announcing an expanded partnership that will provide Uber (UBER) drivers with discounted access to EVgo's network of fast-charging stations for their electric vehicles. Uber shares were 0.6% lower this afternoon.

Dover Motorsports (DVD) raced almost 61% higher, topping out at a 13-year high price of $3.60 a share, after agreeing to a $131.5 million buyout offer from racing gear company Speedway Motors, which will pay $3.61 per share in cash for the operator of the Dover International Speedway in Delaware and the Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.