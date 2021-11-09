Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2021: FRPT,EVGO,UBER,DVD

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.9%.

In company news, Freshpet (FRPT) declined 14.5% after the dog and cat food company reported a surprise Q3 loss and sales missing the Capital IQ consensus and also cutting its FY21 sales outlook below Street views.

EVgo (EVGO) climbed over 13% after announcing an expanded partnership that will provide Uber (UBER) drivers with discounted access to EVgo's network of fast-charging stations for their electric vehicles. Uber shares were 2.5% lower this afternoon.

Dover Motorsports (DVD) raced almost 61% higher, topping out at a 13-year high price of $3.60 a share, after agreeing to a $131.5 million buyout offer from racing gear company Speedway Motors, which will pay $3.61 per share in cash for the operator of the Dover International Speedway in Delaware and the Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

