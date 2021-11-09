Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2021: DVD, NAKD, TDUP, REAL, ARVL, SDC

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of the opening bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Dover Motorsports (DVD) shares soared 57% after agreeing to be acquired by Speedway Motorsports for $3.61 per share in cash or a total equity value of $131.5 million.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) surged more than 27% after signing a definitive deal to acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group.

ThredUp (TDUP) reported a narrower Q3 loss on higher revenue and guided Q4 and full-year revenue above Street projections. Shares of the online consignment and thrift store rose past 21% ahead of the opening bell.

The RealReal (REAL) rose more than 15% after the online luxury goods marketplace reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

ARVL (ARVL) dropped 19% after the automaker reported a wider Q3 loss and announced plans to shift production of its Large Van to 2023.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares tanked 23% as the company reported a wider Q3 loss on an 18% revenue slump.

