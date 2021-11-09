Markets
DVD

Consumer Sector Update for 11/09/2021: DVD, NAKD, TDUP, REAL, ARVL, SDC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of the opening bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) rose 0.6%.

In company news, Dover Motorsports (DVD) shares soared 57% after agreeing to be acquired by Speedway Motorsports for $3.61 per share in cash or a total equity value of $131.5 million.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) surged more than 27% after signing a definitive deal to acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group.

ThredUp (TDUP) reported a narrower Q3 loss on higher revenue and guided Q4 and full-year revenue above Street projections. Shares of the online consignment and thrift store rose past 21% ahead of the opening bell.

The RealReal (REAL) rose more than 15% after the online luxury goods marketplace reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

ARVL (ARVL) dropped 19% after the automaker reported a wider Q3 loss and announced plans to shift production of its Large Van to 2023.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares tanked 23% as the company reported a wider Q3 loss on an 18% revenue slump.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVD NAKD TDUP REAL ARVL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular