Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2023: WBD, RL, TBLA

November 08, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each down about 0.6%.

In corporate news, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares tumbled 16% after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, while losing subscribers on a sequential basis.

Taboola.com (TBLA) shares jumped 16% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

Ralph Lauren (RL) reported a stronger-than-expected increase in fiscal Q2 revenue on Wednesday as comparable sales grew across its geographic regions, while reiterating its full-year sales growth guidance. Its shares rose 1.5%.

