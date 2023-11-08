News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2023: REAL, WBD, TBLA, APEI

November 08, 2023 — 03:40 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, The RealReal (REAL) shares soared 30% after the company reported late Tuesday better-than-expected Q3 results.

American Public Education (APEI) jumped 25% after Q3 sales beat market expectations and adjusted EBITDA almost doubled.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares tumbled 18% after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, while losing subscribers on a sequential basis.

Taboola.com (TBLA) shares gained 17% after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
