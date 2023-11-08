Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2023: CPNG, PGFC, ANDE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally advancing and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

Coupang (CPNG) was slipping 7% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was over 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, up from $1.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.10.

Andersons (ANDE) was declining by more than 5% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.50 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

