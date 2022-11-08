Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2022: TRIP, PLNT, IGT, XLP, XLY

November 08, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.26% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.23%.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.28, up from $0.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.38. TripAdvisor was over 19% lower recently.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was over 5% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.25 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share.

International Game Technology (IGT) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

