Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2022: IGT, KSS, PRTY, LEVI

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.1%.

In company news, International Game Technology (IGT) gained over 18% after the casino equipment company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.43 per share, and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Revenue also grew to $1.06 billion and also beating the $1.01 billion Street view.

Kohl's (KSS) rose 9.2% after Tuesday issuing its preliminary Q3 results, including an $0.82 per share profit, which would easily exceed Wall Street forecasts expecting the retailer to earn $0.62 per share on a GAAP basis. The company also selected board member and former Burlington Stores CEO Tom Kingsbury to be its interim chief executive when Michelle Gass steps down Dec. 2 to become the new CEO at Levi Strauss (LEVI). Levi shares were 3% lower this afternoon.

Party City (PRTY) dropped more than 38% after the retailer reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $1.39 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the lone analyst's estimate looking for a $0.10 per share adjusted loss. Total net sales also fell 1.6% from year-ago levels to $502.2 million, also lagging the single-analyst call expecting $514.9 million for the quarter.

