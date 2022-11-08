Markets
IGT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2022: IGT, KSS, PRTY, LEVI

November 08, 2022 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.1%.

In company news, International Game Technology (IGT) gained over 18% after the casino equipment company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.43 per share, and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Revenue also grew to $1.06 billion and also beating the $1.01 billion Street view.

Kohl's (KSS) rose 9.2% after Tuesday issuing its preliminary Q3 results, including an $0.82 per share profit, which would easily exceed Wall Street forecasts expecting the retailer to earn $0.62 per share on a GAAP basis. The company also selected board member and former Burlington Stores CEO Tom Kingsbury to be its interim chief executive when Michelle Gass steps down Dec. 2 to become the new CEO at Levi Strauss (LEVI). Levi shares were 3% lower this afternoon.

Party City (PRTY) dropped more than 38% after the retailer reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $1.39 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the lone analyst's estimate looking for a $0.10 per share adjusted loss. Total net sales also fell 1.6% from year-ago levels to $502.2 million, also lagging the single-analyst call expecting $514.9 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGT
KSS
PRTY
LEVI

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter