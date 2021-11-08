Consumer Sector Update for 11/08/2021: TTD,COTY,NKLA

Markets
Consumer stocks were sliding in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, The Trade Desk (TTD) climbed over 29% after the digital advertising company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.18 per share, improving on a $0.13 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue grew 39.3% year-over-year to $301.1 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting The Trade Desk to earn $0.15 per share, excluding one-time items, on $283.9 million in revenue during the September quarter.

Coty (COTY) rose over 11% after reporting a fiscal Q1 profit, beating analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 as sales grew 22% over year-ago levels, and the cosmetics company raised its FY22 revenue outlook. It also announced the sale of another 4.7% stake in the Wella hair care chain to KKR & Co (KKR) in exchange for the private equity firm converting its remaining preferred equity stake in Coty through a transaction valued at about $215.7 million.

Nikola (NKLA) added 6.9% after Deutsche Bank Monday raised its price target for the electric vehicle company by $4 to $19 a share and reiterated its hold stock rating.

